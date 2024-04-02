New Star Wars Figures to be Released at Wondercon 2024

Despite cramming a ton of Star Wars releases in the last two weeks of March for Lucasfilm / Disney's 'Imperial March' event, Hasbro still had something in the tank for Wondercon 2024. Look for TVC figures inspired by Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Ahsoka along with a Black Series figure from Star Wars: A New Hope to go up for pre-order on April 3rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. All of the details you'll need can be found in the list below. Product links will be updated after the launch.

Note that Hasbro will be launching additional Wondercon 2024 products throughout the week. The Marvel Legends lineup launches on April 2nd, G.I. Joe Classified on April 4th, and Transformers on April 4th. All of these releases will be available at the same 1pm ET time slot on their respective launch days. STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KANAN JARRUS / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 'Once known by the name Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus survived the Emperor's purge, going underground for years

