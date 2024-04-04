New Star Wars Animated Shorts: Tales of the Empire

A new set of animated shorts in the style of Star Wars : Tales of the Jedi has been unveiled, featuring Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee . The series explores untold events in their lives and how their choices will shape their destinies.

