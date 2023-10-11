New species of Florida Keys snail named after iconic Jimmy Buffett song

Scientists honored the late Jimmy Buffett by naming a newly discovered species of marine snail living in the Florida Keys after one of his most iconic songs.
The tiny, key-lime-colored Coya margarita was found hiding inside the coral barrier reef along the Keys, a collection of islands long associated with the yacht rock star’s 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” according to...
Biologist Rüdiger Bieler, the report’s lead author and self-described Parrothead, said the lemon-coloring of the mystery snail immediately reminded him of the song’s signature cocktail. “In some ways, our team was no stranger to the regional signature drink. And of course, Jimmy Buffett’s music,” Bieler, who is curator of invertebrates at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago,Scientists named a new marine snail living species called the Cayo Margarita after one of Jimmy Buffett’s most iconic songs. headtopics.com
Bieler and his team found the margarita snails while conducting scuba surveys in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.They created a new genus, Cayo, after the Spanish word for a small, low island, then opted to name margarita for Buffet — whoThe colorful snails “are so small and so well-hidden that we’ve not encountered them before during our scuba diving surveys.
“Their shell continues to grow as an irregular tube around the snail’s body, and the animal hunts by laying out a mucus web to trap plankton and bits of detritus.” Considering their bright coloring and tendency to attach themselves to one home forever, researchers were astounded that the Cayo had not been discovered before.The Coya margarita was found inside the coral barrier reef along the Keys, a collection of islands associated with Jimmy Buffett’s hit “Margaritaville.”Their discovery, however, only proves that there is so much yet to be found. headtopics.com