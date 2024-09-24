New Sitcom 'Dog Knows Everything' Promises Laughs and Mystery

Directed by Kim Yoo Jin and penned by Byun Sook Kyung, “Dog Knows Everything” is a new sitcom about a group of very active senior citizens and a former police dog named Sophie. With its blend of humor and heartwarming elements, the drama promises to captivate viewers as mysterious events on the island are gradually unraveled with Sophie’s help.

In the drama, Kim Yong Gun will play a beloved national actor admired admired by all generations, while Kim Ah Young will make a special appearance during the show’s first episode. The newly released stills include glimpses of a key scene from the premiere, where the four-person squad of senior citizens—Kim Yong Gun,—is gathered at a café on Geoje Island. In one corner, Kim Ah Young, portraying a popular creator, holds a live broadcast via her phone.

Later, Kim Yong Gun expresses frustration toward Kim Ah Young, displaying intense anger even in a public setting with many onlookers. Meanwhile, his longtime colleagues Ye Soo Jung, Lim Chae Moo, and Song Ok Sook awkwardly watch the scene with expressions of surprise, heightening curiosity about the unfolding drama.

In contrast to Kim Yong Gun's outrage, Kim Ah Young smiles brightly as she holds up her camera to take a selfie with the veteran actor. Given their different ages and professional backgrounds—one an actor and the other a creator—viewers are left wondering what might have sparked conflict between them.

