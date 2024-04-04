New Showrunners Announced for Avatar: The Last Airbender

The streamer has officially enlisted Christine Boylan (The Punisher) and Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space) as the new showrunners for the final two installments of Avatar: The Last Airbender . They will be replacing Season 1 showrunner Albert Kim , who will still be involved in the series as an executive producer. This comes after Kim had just signed onto to become an executive producer on Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 .

Based on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.They are joined by Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, C.S. Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar, A Martinez, Yvonne Chapman, Tamlyn Tomita, and more. Season 2 will finally include the long-awaited introduction of fan-favorite character Toph Beifong, who will become Aang’s Earthbending master. “Water. Earth. Fire. Air

