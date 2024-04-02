New Season of My Hero Academia to Premiere on Crunchyroll

The new season of My Hero Academia will debut on Crunchyroll on May 4, with new episodes premiering weekly. A four-episode special event series called My Hero Academia: Memories will also be simulcast on Crunchyroll, recapping the entirety of the show.

Both the new season and Memories will be dubbed in multiple languages. The anime follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a quirkless boy chosen to become the successor of the number one hero's power.

