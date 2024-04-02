New Season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Introduces Battle Pass and Operator Skins

The newest season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive, featuring a new Battle Pass with weapon blueprints and operator skins. The season will be released on April 3, 2024, and players can upgrade to the premium BlackCell Battle Pass for $30.

The Battle Pass costs 1,100 CP ($10) and offers over 7,000 Call of Duty Points if completed. Purchasing the Battle Pass or BlackCell upgrade grants immediate access to two new Operators, including Snoop Dogg.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indy Pass releases 2024-25 pass to the public at same price as last 3 yearsTynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Ikon Pass, Snowbasin jump into 2024-25 ski season pass fray with slight price increasesAlterra Mountain Resorts announced its Ikon Pass options for the 2024-25 ski and snowboard season. Pass prices, and perhaps reservation requirements, are on the rise.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Call of Duty: Warzone Released on Mobile PlatformsUS-based publisher releases Call of Duty: Warzone on iOS and Android, offering a battle royale experience with fan-favorite maps and shared progression across platforms.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and 3 Body Problem: the best things to do this weekendPlus: a peek at the Humane AI Pin, new Stardew Valley, Threads in the fediverse, and more in this week’s Installer newsletter.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile goes live on iOS and AndroidCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is out to eliminate mobile gaming’s stigmaActivision believes that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be the shooter that changes people's minds about mobile gaming. Here's why.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »