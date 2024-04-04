New Sculpture Unveiled in Waterloo Park to Commemorate Solar Eclipse and Fusebox Festival

A new sculpture was unveiled this week in Waterloo Park to commemorate the total solar eclipse and Fusebox Festival ’s 20th anniversary. The sculpture represents a serpent holding two gongs, one for the sun and one for the moon. The piece is part of Maravilla’s series called “Disease Throwers,” sculptures that include a gong or ceremonial element that can produce a sound bath meant to cleanse and restore listeners.
Maravilla’s artistic practice encompasses both sculpture and performances that Fusebox Co-Artistic Director Ron Berry characterizes as public rituals. For the 2017 Fusebox Festival, Maravilla presented a performance in the central atrium of a state parking garage. A chorus of throat singers, the revving engines of a women’s motorcycle club, and an audience invited to scream out its political frustration together created a cathartic roar that reverberated from the garage to the nearby Texas state Capitol. Sound – whether from a gong or cathartic screaming – is a consistent element in the artist’s work
