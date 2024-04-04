New Sculpture Unveiled in Waterloo Park to Commemorate Solar Eclipse and Fusebox Festival

A new sculpture was unveiled this week in Waterloo Park to commemorate the total solar eclipse and Fusebox Festival ’s 20th anniversary. The sculpture represents a serpent holding two gongs, one for the sun and one for the moon. The piece is part of Maravilla’s series called “Disease Throwers,” sculptures that include a gong or ceremonial element that can produce a sound bath meant to cleanse and restore listeners.

Maravilla’s artistic practice encompasses both sculpture and performances that Fusebox Co-Artistic Director Ron Berry characterizes as public rituals. For the 2017 Fusebox Festival, Maravilla presented a performance in the central atrium of a state parking garage. A chorus of throat singers, the revving engines of a women’s motorcycle club, and an audience invited to scream out its political frustration together created a cathartic roar that reverberated from the garage to the nearby Texas state Capitol. Sound – whether from a gong or cathartic screaming – is a consistent element in the artist’s work

Sculpture Serpent Gongs Solar Eclipse Fusebox Festival Sound Bath Public Rituals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AustinChronicle / 🏆 593. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Park Hyung Sik Is Wracked With Guilt After Park Shin Hye Falls Unconscious In “Doctor Slump”Park Hyung Sik Is Wracked With Guilt After Park Shin Hye Falls Unconscious In “Doctor Slump”

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Fairmount Park murders: 2nd suspect arrested in 'execution style' murders in Philadelphia parkAuthorities say a woman has been arrested in the “execution style” murders of two people in Fairmount Park.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Illinois grant to help Elmhurst Park District open dog parkElmhurst Park District officials plan to repurpose a long-closed and vacant trailer park in unincorporated south Elmhurst as Canine Corner, the city’s first community dog park, with help from a $25…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

'We’re losing this park' — Protestors march in solidarity to save Cudell ParkReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

West Park Barber Shop owner set to open new West Park Barber School this springReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Scene & Heard from Petco Park: Fans enjoy Padres/Aztecs doubleheader from Petco ParkHome opener gives sellout crowd something to celebrate; SDSU watch party starts strong, loses steam; best ballpark still has bad seat; parting thought for .394

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »