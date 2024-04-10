New Scientific Method Developed to Identify Microplastic Pollution 'Hotspots' in Open Waters

Forensic and environmental experts have teamed up to develop a new scientific method to pinpoint microplastic pollution 'hotspots' in open waters . A study by Staffordshire University, The Rozalia Project for a Clean Ocean and Central Wyoming College trialled the technique in New York 's Long Island Sound . Professor Claire Gwinnett from Staffordshire University explained:" Long Island Sound was a location of interest because it has lots of factors that can cause pollution.
"It is an estuary that has high populations of wildlife, it is a busy transport route frequented by cargo ships and is a popular fishing area. Located adjacent to New York City, it is also highly populated and a major tourist destination." Funded, in part, by the National Geographic Society, the study saw samples collected from the deck of the 60′ oceanographic sailing research vessel,. The team took 1 litre 'grab samples' of surface water every 3 miles from the East River along the middle of Long Island Sound to The Race, where it meets Rhode Island Sound. Grab sampling allows analysis of specific locations, with the researchers applying a statistical approach to identify hotspots where microplastics were most in evidence. "People often use the term 'hotspot' but it is not scientifically define
Microplastic Pollution Hotspots Open Waters Scientific Method Long Island Sound New York National Geographic Society
