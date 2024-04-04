New Rule Makes It Harder to Fire Federal Employees

The Office of Personnel Management has issued a new rule making it harder to fire federal employees . The rule will bar career civil servants from being reclassified as political appointees or at-will workers .

This is in response to an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump in 2020. The order sought to reclassify tens of thousands of federal employees and reduce their job security protections. The new rule nullifies the executive order.

