New Rule Aims to Protect Jobs of Civil Servants in the Federal Government

Approximately 90,000 people across the United States lost their jobs in March, and roughly a third were in the federal government , making last month the worst for job losses since January 2023. However, a new rule introduced by the Biden administration aims at protecting the jobs of civil servants in the federal government , which goes against the plans former President Donald Trump has should he return to office.

'Career federal employees deliver critical services for Americans in every community,' said U.S. Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja. 'This final rule honors our 2.2 million career civil servants, helping ensure that people are hired and fired based on merit and that they can carry out their duties based on their expertise and not political loyalty

