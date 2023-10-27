New Rochelle co-op residents still out of their homes because of September flooding

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Four weeks ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dumped epic amounts of rain on New York City and its suburbs. Dozens of flooded-out New Rochelle co-op residents are still out of their homes and pleading for help before the next big storm. 'It is very upsetting to see my home completely gutted out,' said Madelyn Leonard.'It's been like hell. I've been living in a hotel,' said Pamela Russell. Their bills are piling up.

The complex sits adjacent to the Metro-North New Haven Line. Residents said a railroad drainage culvert often clogs with debris, compounding frequent flooding. For some residents, it's a depressing déjà vu. Their units flooded two years ago after Hurricane Ida. 'Breaks my heart. Are we gonna have everything restored, buy new furniture, and have this happen to us again?' said Leonard.

