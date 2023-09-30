New rights for child sex abuse victims, tougher gun laws to take effect in Md.

A suite of new laws taking effect Sunday include new rights for victims of child sex abuse in Maryland and tougher gun laws. A wave of civil lawsuits is expected to hit Maryland courthouses Monday, as a new law takes effect that gives child sex abuse victims expanded rights to sue institutions that harbored their attackers.

Under the Maryland’s Child Victims Act, which eliminates previous time constraints on the filing of civil lawsuits, victims may now seek up to $1.5 million from private institutions or individuals, and $890,000 from public institutions.Already, lawyers representing victims brutalized decades ago by Catholic clergy or staff at an Annapolis private school had pledged to digitally file their complaints the moment the law takes effect Sunday.

The act takes effect as several new laws launch Oct. 1 across the region, including tougher gun laws in Maryland and a ban on cashless businesses in the District of Columbia. (Most new laws in Virginia take effect in July.)Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy

Friday and created an automatic block to suits from victims under the new law. Instead, survivors of Catholic clergy sexual abuse who want to sue the Archdiocese of Baltimore for damages will have to file a claim in the bankruptcy case. headtopics.com

New Maryland laws limiting concealed carry, removing spousal rape protection take effect Oct. 1New restrictions on concealed carry holders, making spousal rape a criminal offense and mandatory fentanyl testing during hospital visits are some of Maryland’s new laws taking effect Sunday.

Gun control among new laws taking effect in MarylandGun control laws will take effect in Maryland on Sunday. The laws were approved in response to a U.S.

