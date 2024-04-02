New Restaurant Red Hound Pizza Coming to Takoma Park

Red Hound Pizza, a new restaurant by partners Charbel Abrache and Andrea Alvarez, is coming to 7050 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park., where he led the pastry team to develop recipes using freshly milled whole grain flours and alternative grains and created its popular pizza program. Following their true passion for pizza, the couple created Red Hound Pizza, inspired by their basset hound.

Red Hound Pizza will use freshly milled flour from local and regenerative sources and will include the partners' favorite aspects of both Roman and Sicilian style pizza-making. The menu will offer a seasonal, rotating variety of pizza toppings, salads and focaccia sandwiches, as well as a selection of desserts. To encourage sampling the seasonal variations on rotation, Red Hound Pizza will offer pizza by the slice in addition to whole pizzas.

