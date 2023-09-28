New restaurant alert: Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in El Cerrito

Dave’s Hot Chicken has opened the doors of a new location in El Cerrito. include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017
include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017
The restaurant’s chicken tenders and sliders are served at seven levels of spiciness, from no spice to Reaper. The latter includes, as you might have guessed, Carolina Reaper peppers, which are considered the world’s hottest pepper. That’s the one that requires a waiver. Other
include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017
as a parking lot pop-up in Hollywood run by four friends — Dave Kopushyan, whose resume includes a Thomas Keller restaurant, and Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. Dave’s has since become America’s fastest-growing restaurant chain, according to research firm Technomic, with a lineup of celebrity investors that include Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and former NFL player Michael Strahan.