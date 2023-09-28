New restaurant alert: Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in El Cerrito

Dave’s Hot Chicken has opened the doors of a new location in El Cerrito. include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017

include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017

Read more:

mercnews »

Little Big Town introduces Dylan Dreyer to Nashville’s hot chicken: ‘I’m actually sweating’Dylan had a blast in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town.

Chicken Salad Chick opens new location in ColumbusA southern-based restaurant chain is set to open its third location in central Ohio.

Fall Nail Trend Alert: How to Get the Newest Hot Chocolate Nail LookThe arrival of autumn brings with it the latest must-try nail trend: hot chocolate nails.

Justice Department Sues Provider of Chicken and Pork DataThe lawsuit accuses Agri Stats of anticompetitive behavior, which the Indiana company denies.

NYT contributor shares pineapple chicken recipeOur friends over at New York Times Cooking brought us a recipe for 'pineapple-marinated chicken breasts' for our new series The Dish: Recipe.

The restaurant’s chicken tenders and sliders are served at seven levels of spiciness, from no spice to Reaper. The latter includes, as you might have guessed, Carolina Reaper peppers, which are considered the world’s hottest pepper. That’s the one that requires a waiver. Other

include kale slaw, mac and cheese, fries (cheesy and regular) and milkshakes.began in 2017

as a parking lot pop-up in Hollywood run by four friends — Dave Kopushyan, whose resume includes a Thomas Keller restaurant, and Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. Dave’s has since become America’s fastest-growing restaurant chain, according to research firm Technomic, with a lineup of celebrity investors that include Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and former NFL player Michael Strahan.