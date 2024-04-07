New Research Shows Eggs May Not Be Bad for Cholesterol

New research shows that eggs may not be as bad for cholesterol as previously thought. Researchers found that eating up to 12 eggs a week did not raise cholesterol levels. Nutrition experts explain the findings. Scrambled, fried, sunny side up, poached, or hard boiled, eggs are one of the most versatile and delicious ways to get your daily protein. But when it comes to monitoring your cholesterol levels, they’ve gotten a bad rep over the years.
New research shows that your favorite omelette may not actually be bad for your cholesterol at all. A study to be presented on April 6 at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session looked into the relationship between eggs and cholesterol levels. Researchers conducted a trial that involved 140 people with heart disease or at high risk for it, who were randomly assigned to eat either a dozen or more fortified eggs a week, or consume less than two. After following these participants for four months, researchers found that people who ate 12 fortified eggs per week had similar cholesterol levels compared to those who ate fewer than two eggs of any kind per week. Researchers also didn’t see any adverse effects on cardiovascular health in the people who ate eggs every day, and even noticed signals of potential benefits compared to the non-egg diet followers, per the news release
Eggs Cholesterol Research Cardiovascular Health Protein
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »
Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »