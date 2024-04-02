New Research Reveals How Memories Are Formed and Retained

New research reveals why certain events remain clear in our minds and suggests ways to improve the likelihood of lasting memories. Scientists have found that the brains of humans and other mammals have a system for choosing which life experiences are important enough to be cemented into long-term memory.
Experiments in mice revealed that during waking hours, cells in the brain’s hippocampus spark in a specific pattern called 'sharp-wave ripples,' which tag important experiences for movement into long-term memory storage during sleep
