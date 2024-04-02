New Research Reveals How Memories Are Formed and Retained

New research reveals why certain events remain clear in our minds and suggests ways to improve the likelihood of lasting memories. Scientists have found that the brains of humans and other mammals have a system for choosing which life experiences are important enough to be cemented into long-term memory.

Experiments in mice revealed that during waking hours, cells in the brain’s hippocampus spark in a specific pattern called 'sharp-wave ripples,' which tag important experiences for movement into long-term memory storage during sleep

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Research team designs new porous materials to advance environmental remediation researchIn a landmark achievement, the Functional Materials Group (FMG) led by Prof. Dr. Bassam Alameddine, has propelled porous materials research to new horizons.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

New Research Reveals That a Protein-Rich Breakfast Can Increase Satiety and Improve ConcentrationScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Shocking New Research Reveals That Certain Odors Can Accelerate Mortality and AgingScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

New Research Reveals Surprising Key to Better Quality SleepScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

New Research Reveals That Happiness Can Be LearnedScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

New Research Reveals Anatomical Insights into AmphisbaeniansScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »