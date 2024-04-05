New Releases from Queer Artists to Freshen Up Your Playlists

In need of some new jams from your favorite queer artists to freshen up your playlists? We’ve got you covered. From Kehlani ’s delectable dance anthem to Chappell Roan ’s ecstatic synth-pop jam , check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: R&B superstar Kehlani is ready to take it to the dancefloor.

“After Hours,” the singer’s new single, sees Kehlani embracing a bouncier, dance-inspired sound as she lets her lover know that she’s tired of beating around the bush — it’s time to make something happen. Utilizing an expertly-placed sample of Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s “Coolie Dance Rhythm,” Kehlani makes a persuasive case for spending some extra time with her “After Hours.” Everyone’s journey to embracing their sexuality is different — and Chappell Roan would just like to wish everyone the best of luck in figuring it out

Queer Artists New Releases Kehlani Chappell Roan Dance Anthem Synth-Pop Jam Playlists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Museum of Art show reflects on who gets erased in historyThe exhibition will feature nearly 60 works by mostly women, artists of color and queer artists.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Movies in North Texas theaters on March 29 and coming soon‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ leads this week’s lineup of new releases.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Over 200 Artists Call on Tech Companies to Stop Using AI to Infringe on Artists' RightsStevie Wonder, Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson, and J Balvin are among the 200+ names featured in a new open letter presented by the non-profit organization Artist Rights Alliance. The letter calls on AI technology companies, developers, platforms, digital music services, and platforms to stop using AI to "infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists."

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Musical Artists Urge AI Developers to Stop Replacing Human ArtistsMore than 200 musical artists signed an open letter calling on AI developers, tech firms, and digital platforms to cease the use of AI, stating that it will replace human artists. The letter emphasizes the need to protect artists' voices, likenesses, and rights.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Robert Randolph talks performing on new Beyoncé album, 'Cowboy Carter'Robert Randolph says Beyoncé's new country album, 'Cowboy Carter,' is giving hope to new artists.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Press Releases — Cleantech News ReleasesCatch the latest cleantech press releases from around the world. Don't miss what's happening in e-mobility, solar, wind, geothermal, batteries, AI, and other topics advancing the cleantech revolution.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »