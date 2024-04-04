New 'Red & Charline McCombs Community Court' Coming to Hemisfair Park

The McCombs Foundation and Spurs Give , along with Hemisfair , have announced the construction of the 'Red & Charline McCombs Community Court' in Hemisfair Park. The basketball court will be covered and located near the original HemisFair Arena.

The court is part of the Tower Park vision and use plan, and will provide recreational opportunities for residents.

