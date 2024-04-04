New Proposed Trail in Kirkland Aims to Increase Safety for Students

A new proposed trail is being introduced in Kirkland that would add five miles to the Burke-Gilman Trail and also increase safety for students at Juanita Highschool. The trail aims to connect Burke-Gilman trail to cross Kirkland corridor along three parks and Juanita High School , providing a safer and healthier way to travel.

The project is supported by the Juanita Neighborhood Association and One Bothell, with the goal of getting students off the streets and preventing accidents.

Trail Kirkland Burke-Gilman Trail Safety Students Juanita High School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KING5Seattle / 🏆 457. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Downtown Kirkland businesses ask for community and city support during intersection closureThe 8-week closure is for the construction of a pedestrian-friendly intersection. However, nearby businesses worry the closure could mean a major loss of customers.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

6 Kirkland Products Costco Shoppers Hate: 'Offensively Bad'Digital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

16 Best Kirkland Products at Costco, According to CustomersYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Kirkland Police arrest 5 burglary suspects accused of targeting Indian, Asian residentsKirkland Police arrested five burglary suspects accused of specifically targeting Indian American and other South Asian residents.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Kirkland police arrest 5 from serial burglary ring targeting South Asian communityPolice arrested five suspects Sunday morning who are suspected of orchestrating nearly 17 burglaries targeting members of the South Asian community.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Kirkland police arrest alleged burglars who targeted Indian Americans, South AsiansThe investigation was sparked when members of the Eastside Indian American and South Asian communities brought their concerns to police.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »