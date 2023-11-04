New Proposal Delivered to SAG-AFTRA in Effort to End Strike

A new proposal has been delivered to the guild in an attempt to end the 113-day-old SAG-AFTRA strike. Further negotiations are scheduled for this weekend, with studio CEOs expected to participate. However, a well-positioned guild source advises against expecting a new three-year contract within the next 48 hours, as the document needs to be reviewed by SAG-AFTRA brass. The tone of talks has shifted toward pessimism as the guild awaited a formal response to its recent counters

. The studios aim to put a full package on the table before proceeding. There are leaks and rumors suggesting that the studios are on a tight deadline to save the rest of the TV season and the 2024 film schedule. Contract talks have shifted from being fluid to cautious optimism in recent days, emphasizing the urgency to find a resolution

