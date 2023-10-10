New 'Priscilla' Images — Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi Fall in Love

Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama Priscilla is gathering much praise even before hitting the theaters. The feature not only got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival but also boasts a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score after premiering at the ongoing London BFI film festival the movie will open for audiences in November.

To hype the fans further Vanity Fair has unveiled new images from the flick featuring the titular duo. The first image sees Spaeny as Priscilla reading a magazine article about “Elvis and Ann.” Another image sees Elordi as Elvis with a guitar in hand, while another sees both of them merrily in love sharing a moment beside a swimming pool.

‘Priscilla’ Is a Tale of Love and Loss While fans have had many insights into the life of Elvis, Priscilla’s story has remained rather untold on the big screen by far. Coppola wrote the screenplay based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me and gives the movie her touch of sensitivity and imagination so, fans are in for a very different version of the iconic love story. headtopics.com

Along with Spaeny and Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively the movie also features Dagmara Domińczyk, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey. Further rounding off the cast are Dan Beirne, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Dan Abramovici, R Austin Ball, and Evan Annisette.

