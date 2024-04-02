New Poster Reveals Divided United States in Upcoming Film Civil War

Citizens of the United States will need to declare their loyalty when the film arrives on April 12. The battle lines are being drawn in a new poster for Alex Garland’s upcoming sci-fi action flick, Civil War. Divided into four groupings, the image reveals what the separated chunks of the country will be named and where they’ll fall.

California and Texas unite as one under the banner of the Western Forces, while Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and others in the vicinity make up the Florida Alliance. Spanning from Nevada to the East Coast with states like Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island in the mix is the largest grouping, which will be referred to as the Loyalist States. Finally, much of the Pacific Northwest and areas including Utah, Minnesota, Montana, and more make up the New People’s Army

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civil War Review: Kirsten Dunst Shines In Alex Garland's Powerful, Ambiguous War EpicCivil War is difficult to watch in the best way.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

United States Calls for Cease-Fire Vote in Israel-Hamas WarThe United States has called for a vote on a United Nations resolution that would declare an immediate and sustained cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The cease-fire is crucial to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered. The resolution does not directly link the cease-fire to the release of hostages taken during a recent attack by Hamas in Israel. However, it supports diplomatic efforts to secure a cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

The ‘R’ stands for ‘Revenge’: What Republicans’ Civil War Means for the Future of TexasKen Paxton and Greg Abbott have led the charge for much of the recent Republican-on-Republican battling. History suggests it could negatively impact the GOP.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

No, 'Leave the World Behind' and 'Civil War' Aren’t Happening Before Your EyesEarlier this week, after Instagram, Facebook, and Threads went down, 'Leave the World Behind' took off on social media. The trend's bizarre origins have something in common with Alex Garland’s new movie 'Civil War.'

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »