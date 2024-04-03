New Poster for Alex Garland's Civil War Movie Reveals States in Alliance

A new poster for Alex Garland's Civil War movie reveals which states are in an alliance, aside from the Western Forces made up of California and Texas. The dystopian film follows a group of journalists traveling the war-torn United States during a future Second Civil War, documenting the struggles of survival and wartime among the fighting populations. This includes looking at the dictatorship the US has become and the factions involved in warring for or against it.
Now, A24 has released a new poster for the upcoming Civil War movie, showcasing a detailed map of which states are in an alliance. The map shows California and Texas are part of the Western Forces, which was previously teased in trailers for the movie. This new map reveals the southeast corner of the US has formed the Florida Alliance, while the northwest corner is the New People's Army
