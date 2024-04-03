New Poll Shows Tight Race Between Biden and Trump

A new poll finds President Biden and former president Donald Trump in a tight race nationally among registered voters, with 50 percent voicing support for Biden and 48 percent for Trump. The two-point difference is within the margin of error of 3.5 points in the NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist National Poll. Notably, four out of 10 voters surveyed said they remain undecided or could still change their minds. According to the poll, Biden’s supporters are slightly more firm in their choice than Trump’s.

Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, in a statement said there are three points to note when considering the results of this poll. “First, about four in ten voters are not rock solid in their choice for president; second, Biden supporters are slightly more locked in; and third, Democrats are more cohesive in their positions on the issues,” Miringoff said. Washington Post-monitored head-to-head polls also show a razor-thin race between Biden and Trum

