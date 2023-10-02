New poll reveals huge gap in concern over Biden's age vs. Trump's in hypothetical 2024 matchup

Hillary Clinton dismisses Biden age concerns as 'off base'A new Monmouth University poll released Thursday revealed a huge gap in the level of concern from voters overOf the 76% who said Biden was"too old," 55% strongly agreed versus just 26% of the 48% who said the same about Trump.(Fox News)

When broken down to just independent voters, 35% were enthusiastic about a Trump candidacy versus just 19% for a Biden candidacy. Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Biden's 42% support was down from the 47% a Monmouth poll found in July, and Trump's 43% was an increase from 40% in the same poll that month.Black, Latino and Asian voters

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dismissed concerns over President Biden's age on Thursday during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," arguing that they were "off base."

advanced age versus former President Donald Trump's., 76% of voters agreed Biden, 80, was"too old" to serve another term, compared to just 48% who said the same about Trump, 77, despite the difference in their ages being just three and a half years.

Trump also edged Biden when it came to voter enthusiasm about their candidacies with 56% of voters saying they were either enthusiastic or very enthusiastic about him becoming thefor president. Just 46% of voters said the same about the prospect of Biden becoming the Democrat nominee.

When broken down to just independent voters, 35% were enthusiastic about a Trump candidacy versus just 19% for a Biden candidacy.

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup, 43% of voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump while 42% said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden. 57% said they definitely or probably wouldn't vote for Biden, and 56% said they definitely or probably wouldn't vote for Trump.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.Biden's 42% support was down from the 47% a Monmouth poll found in July, and Trump's 43% was an increase from 40% in the same poll that month.

dropped significantly from the July poll, down to 47% from 63%. Trump, however, jumped to 33% from 23% in July.

Biden narrowly came out on top in favorability with 41% of voters viewing him as very or somewhat favorable compared to just 38% for Trump. 59% said they viewed Biden as very or somewhat unfavorable, compared to 62% for Trump.

President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church before attending the Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.When it came to Trump's ongoing legal issues surrounding his response to the, 46% of voters said he committed a crime. Just 22% said Trump did something wrong, but did not commit a crime while 29% said he did nothing wrong.

On the House impeachment inquiry into President Biden, 34% said Biden should be impeached, 16% said Biden may have violated his oath of office but shouldn't be impeached, and 43% said Biden did not violate his oath of office.

Just 15% said they had"a lot" of trust in the House to conduct a fair investigation into Biden, 33% said"a little," and 50% said not at all.

Concerning Hunter Biden's legal troubles, 27% said they made it less likely they would support Biden for president, but 72% said they would have no impact on their voting decision.

