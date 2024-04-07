New Police Chief of Clarksville, Indiana Focuses on Community Protection

Three months ago, Nathan Walls was selected to take over as the new police chief of Clarksville , Indiana . Despite the divisive town council meeting, Walls remained focused on his goal of protecting the community.

He plans to create a traffic division to monitor traffic and address aggressive driving in the neighborhoods. Additionally, Walls worked with the department to establish a Peer Support Team to take care of the department internally.

Police Chief Clarksville Indiana Community Protection Traffic Division Peer Support Team

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTHRcom / 🏆 329. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rightsThese images from Indiana State Police show damage in Vanderburgh County in southern Indiana.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Police say ‘many significant injuries’ after tornado tears through Indiana communityThe Indiana State Police said there are “many significantinjuries” after a tornado tore through the community of Winchester onThursday, part of a storm system that also unleashed suspected twistersthat damaged homes and businesses in parts of Ohio and Kentucky.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Indiana State Police Alliance Endorses Mike Braun for GovernorSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Southern Indiana man steals patrol car, leads police on 140 mph pursuit on I-65James Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Southern Indiana man arrested after driving stolen police car on I-65 at nearly 140 mphThe former Burger Chef building in Speedway is being demolished more than four decades after the murders of four employees.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Police: Three Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Baby Formula from Indiana WalmartsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »