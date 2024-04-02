New Podcast Series 'Bodkin' Explores Mysterious Disappearance in Irish Town

Doctor Jekyll, The Rising embark on a quest to solve a cold case in a small Irish town that may not be so cold after all. 'Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town,' the synopsis reads. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. Bodkin will have seven episodes.
The series was created by Jez Scharf, who serves as a co-showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf. Barack and Michelle Obama executive produce Bodkin alongside Tonia Davis, David Flynn, Paul Lee, and Nne Ebong. The company has previously produced a number of children’s series — including Waffles + Mochi, We the People, and Ada Twist, Scientist — and a number of documentaries such as 2019’s American Factory and 2020’s Crip Camp
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »