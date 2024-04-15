New Plot Details Revealed for Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT New plot details concerning Marvel Studios' Captain America : Brave New World answer why one curious character has been included in the line-up of the first Thunderbolts team in the MCU . Captain America : Brave New World was confirmed to be in development shortly after the release of Phase 4's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+.
Captain America: Brave New World’s Plot Reveal Answers Why The Thunderbolts Form Close Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige unveiled the cast of Phase 5's upcoming Thunderbolts* at the D23 Expo in September 2022, with the team set to be composed of villains and antiheroes from the MCU's history.
Captain America: Brave New World's new footage reveals that President Ross wants a Captain America-like figure to lead the new Avengers team, just as Steve Rogers did for the original line-up. If Sam Wilson refuses this proposition, Bucky Barnes is perhaps the next best thing to Captain America, as he is also a super soldier.
