New Photos of Dafne Keen's Character in Star Wars: The Acolyte Revealed

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte was released last month, offering audiences their first glimpses at the exciting new chapter in the galaxy far, far away, while today sees Entertainment Weekly unleashing fresh looks at Dafne Keen's character Jecki Lon.
In addition to showing off new looks at the character, Keen herself addressed her character's place in the upcoming story, hinting at the ways the series will reimagine what viewers might be expecting from a familiar tale of Jedi against adversaries. You can check out the new photos of Jecki Lon below before Star Wars: The Acolyte lands on Disney+ on June 4th. "Well, I'm very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long. And I'm very happy that I get to say that she's an alien and that she's a Padawan and that she's a Jedi," Keen detailed of her character to the outlet."She's a mixed species -- part Theelin, part human. She's very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsabe
