New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna

One Montgomery woman is celebrating a life dedicated to excellent service, and the gift of life itself, as she sees her 104th birthday.
One Montgomery woman is celebrating a life dedicated to excellent service, and the gift of life itself, as she sees her 104th birthday.
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumnaAlabama State University and Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers held a ceremony Saturday morning dedicating their new Peace Garden to the late Montgomery Police Officer Tanisha Pughsley. Read more ⮕
New Peace Garden unveiled in memory of slain MPD detectiveMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕
Montgomery Lions Club holds annual Chili Cookoff in Downtown MontgomeryMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕
Discovery channel’s premieres new docuseries ‘The Garden: Commune or Cult’: How to stream for free“The Garden: Commune or Cult” docuseries will air tonight, Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel. Here's how to stream online, without cable. Read more ⮕
Star Trek’s New World Could Be The Evolution Of William Shatner’s Peace PlanetStar Trek: Lower Decks' Sherbal V houses multiple alien races, and it could become the new Planet of Galactic Peace from Star Trek V. Read more ⮕
Jets without 2 key veterans vs. Giants. Opportunity for Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee?The New York Jets face the New York Giants on Sunday in New Jersey. Read more ⮕