New Pancreatic Cancer Test Shows Promising Results

Goel and colleagues developed a signature for pancreatic cancer based on microRNAs identified in the exomes shed from pancreatic cancer s and cell-free DNA markers found in the blood of patients with the disease. Their initial assay tested blood samples for this signature in a training cohort of 252 people in Japan, approximately 60% of whom had pancreatic cancer . The rest were healthy controls.

The assay was then tested in validation cohorts of 400 subjects, half with pancreatic cancer and half controls, in China and South Korea. In both the initial and validation tests, the microRNA assay had an accuracy of about 90% for stage I/II pancreatic cancer, already far better than commercially available assays. In an additional validation cohort in the United States with 139 patients with pancreatic cancer and 193 controls at six centers across the country, the researchers found that adding carbohydrate antigen 19-9 — a well-known marker of pancreatic cancer — to the assay boosted the test's accuracy to 97%. "We are very excited about this data," said Goel. For commercial development, which will likely include a prospective screening trial, he told Because pancreatic cancer is fairly uncommon, Goel did not anticipate the test being used for general screening but rather for screening high-risk patients such as those with newly diagnosed. "It should be a very inexpensive test; it doesn't cost us much to do in the lab," he added

