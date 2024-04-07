New Palestinian Authority Government Includes Ministers with Extreme Views towards Israel and Jews

The new Palestinian Authority (PA) government includes ministers with extreme and racist views towards Israel and Jews . The new minister of religious affairs , Muhammad Mustafa Najem, has openly incited violence against Israel is and referred to Jews as 'apes and pigs.

' Minister of Women’s Affairs Muna Al-Khalili has praised Palestinian terror attacks.

Palestinian Authority Government Ministers Extreme Views Israel Jews Religious Affairs Violence Palestinians Terror Attacks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extremists rise in new Palestinian Authority government as Biden threatens Israel over Gaza warThe State Department recently welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah amid accusations that at least two of the new ministers hold extremist views.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Who is Mohammad Mustafa, the new prime minister of the Palestinian Authority?Mustafa was appointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a move seen as an attempt to appease U.S. demands for reform.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Netanyahu opposes Palestinian Authority governing Gaza after warIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses his opposition to allowing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the war ends, citing concerns about terrorism and the future of peace in the Middle East. He states that the majority of Israelis support his position.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Palestinian Authority announces a new Cabinet as it faces calls for reformThe Palestinian Authority has announced the formation of a new Cabinet as it faces international pressure to reform

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »