New One Piece Collectibles: Caesar Clown and Red-Haired Shanks

The first of the two collectibles is the vaporous fiend Caesar Clown — an antagonist from the Punk Hazard arc of. Using the power of the Gasu Gasu no Mi Devil Fruit, Caesar Clown is a villainous scientist who specializes in chemical weapons. This exclusive Pop stands at approximately 4.7-inches tall. The second Pop is Red-Haired Shanks — Monkey D. Luffy’s mentor that gave him his iconic straw hat.

He comes with a backdrop that features his own Wanted poster while the Pop itself is approximately 4.05-inches tall. The two will be available for purchase as of today, with a limit of one per household, with neither qualifying for discounts or promotions.

