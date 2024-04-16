New Office in NYC Devoted to Clearing Abandoned Boats from Waterways

The city Parks Department made a splashy announcement Monday when it introduced a new office devoted to literally crushing an ongoing problem in the city’s waterways: abandoned boats .
Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue made the announcement at Brooklyn’s Kingsborough Community College, standing in front of a hanging, dilapidated, derelict boat, with Sheepshead Bay as the backdrop. In a demonstration of the work the office will carry out, a worker driving a bulldozer later crushed an abandoned vessel, using a claw attachment to break it apart and dump the pieces into a dumpster. Officials cheered as the boat chunks clattered into the massive metal bin.
“We're truly a city of water, and this issue of derelict, abandoned vessels and other marine debris — it's incumbent upon us to be more proactive in dealing with it,” Grove said. “It's not only a navigational and an eyesore, it's a hazard to our environment. The leaking fluids, the microplastics that leach out of these fiberglass hulls. It’s an issue for our ecosystem, as well as for our recreational boating community.
New York City Parks Department Abandoned Boats Waterways Marine Hazards Derelict Boats Vessel Turn-In Program Marine Life Environment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »