New Office in NYC Devoted to Clearing Abandoned Boats from Waterways

The city Parks Department made a splashy announcement Monday when it introduced a new office devoted to literally crushing an ongoing problem in the city’s waterways: abandoned boats .

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue made the announcement at Brooklyn’s Kingsborough Community College, standing in front of a hanging, dilapidated, derelict boat, with Sheepshead Bay as the backdrop. In a demonstration of the work the office will carry out, a worker driving a bulldozer later crushed an abandoned vessel, using a claw attachment to break it apart and dump the pieces into a dumpster. Officials cheered as the boat chunks clattered into the massive metal bin.

“We're truly a city of water, and this issue of derelict, abandoned vessels and other marine debris — it's incumbent upon us to be more proactive in dealing with it,” Grove said. “It's not only a navigational and an eyesore, it's a hazard to our environment. The leaking fluids, the microplastics that leach out of these fiberglass hulls. It’s an issue for our ecosystem, as well as for our recreational boating community.

