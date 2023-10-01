New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Teased in Latest Rumor

A new game that will potentially be coming to Nintendo's next console, which fans are simply calling Switch 2, has potentially been revealed. In recent weeks, rumors tied to Nintendo Switch 2 have started coming about in droves. Currently, Nintendo hasn't confirmed that the Switch 2 even exists, but it's quite obvious that a new console is in development.

Shared on Famiboards, an insider by the name of Necroclipe shared that Capcom is looking to release its next Monster Hunter game on Switch 2. Over the past few years, the Monster Hunter series has become more popular than ever before, primarily thanks to both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. Given this success, it has been apparent that another new Monster Hunter entry would come about before long, and now, it seems that Capcom is planning to bring this new game to Switch 2.

Generally speaking, it wouldn't be shocking whatsoever to see Capcom release a new Monster Hunter game on Switch 2. Since Monster Hunter as a franchise first began back in 2004, Capcom has developed a number of installments for Nintendo platforms like the DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, and Switch. Given this long history of collaboration with Nintendo, it's very much expected from fans that a new Monster Hunter entry will hit Nintendo platforms down the road.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Nintendo Switch Users Warned About New Game Causing Issues for ConsolesNintendo Switch users may want to avoid playing one particular game.

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studioApple went all in with the USB-C port on iPhone iPhone 15, which can now replace your gaming console, pro video camera, and let you record podcasts.

New York Got Game: Previewing a new show all about basketball in the Big AppleAll Hoops, all Big Apple! New York Got Game is a brand new show from Dexter Henry featuring all things basketball in the big city from Rucker Park to Madison Square Garden. Catch new episodes every…

Indigenous GaN switch technology hints at new era for IndiaIISc Researchers unveil an indigenous GaN Power Switch poised to transform electronics, and reduce dependence on imports.

Commanders' Jahan Dotson catches a game-tying touchdown to send the game into overtimeJahan Dotson catches a game-tying touchdown to send the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles game into overtime.

Star Wars Jedi 3 Update Sheds Light on Release DateThe next Star Wars Jedi game could end up being a cross-gen game.

A new game that will potentially be coming to Nintendo's next console, which fans are simply calling Switch 2, has potentially been revealed. In recent weeks, rumors tied to Nintendo Switch 2 have started coming about in droves. Currently, Nintendo hasn't confirmed that the Switch 2 even exists, but it's quite obvious that a new console is in development. Now, prior to an official announcement from Nintendo, it seems like fans have learned of a new title that will likely be heading to the next-gen Switch.

Shared on Famiboards, an insider by the name of Necroclipe shared that Capcom is looking to release its next Monster Hunter game on Switch 2. Over the past few years, the Monster Hunter series has become more popular than ever before, primarily thanks to both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. Given this success, it has been apparent that another new Monster Hunter entry would come about before long, and now, it seems that Capcom is planning to bring this new game to Switch 2.

Generally speaking, it wouldn't be shocking whatsoever to see Capcom release a new Monster Hunter game on Switch 2. Since Monster Hunter as a franchise first began back in 2004, Capcom has developed a number of installments for Nintendo platforms like the DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, and Switch. Given this long history of collaboration with Nintendo, it's very much expected from fans that a new Monster Hunter entry will hit Nintendo platforms down the road.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this idea of Capcom bringing a new Monster Hunter game to Switch 2 is whether or not this same installment will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Previously, Capcom couldn't release Monster Hunter World on Switch due to limitations with the platform's hardware. As a result, it later ended up letting loose Monster Hunter Rise, which was developed specifically with Switch in mind. Assuming that Switch 2 has far more power at its disposal, though, there is potential that Capcom's next Monster Hunter game will be the same across all platforms, which would surely be appeasing to fans.

Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2As mentioned, Nintendo hasn't officially divulged that it's gearing up to release the Switch 2, although the platform is reportedly targeting a launch in the second half of 2024. Based on reports and rumors that have come about over the past few months, Nintendo may be looking to release a new 3D Super Mario game and a new Donkey Kong title at some point during the hardware's launch window. Beyond this, some third-party titles such as Far Cry 7 and this rumored Monster Hunter game (both of which are unannounced) could also be hitting the Switch 2.

When do you think that Nintendo may look to formally announce its next Switch? And how do you feel about all of the rumors that we've heard about the console so far? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.