New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Spotlights Korra's Moves and Super Move

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is nearly here, but GameMill is still offering more information on the playable roster. A new spotlight trailer released today centers on Korra, the eponymous star of The Legend of Korra. As with any fighting game, the developers of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 have offered playable characters that will suit various fighting styles.

Some of the cast works better when they can put a bit of distance between themselves and their opponents, but not Korra; the character is best suited to getting up close and personal, where she can take advantage of her elemental powers. As has been the case with most of these spotlight trailers, GameMill starts things off by showing off several special moves before ending the video with a brief hint at Korra's Super move. Super moves are a new addition to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and seem to be heavily inspired by the Final Smash from the Super Smash Bros. series. Starting around the 2:49 mark in today's trailer, Korra can be seen channeling the four elements as part of a Super move she uses against Squidward. The new trailer for the game can be found below. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release DateNickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be arriving November 7th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and P

