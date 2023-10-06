New Netflix Thriller Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's newest film is a hit with critics. At the time of this writing, the recently-released erotic thriller Fair Play is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film holds an 87% positive rating on the movie review aggregate website, out of a total of 180 reviews.
"With assured style that's at times reminiscent of the best '90s nail-biting thrillers, Fair Play juxtaposes premarital disharmony with greed and gender politics in the cutthroat finance world," Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus for the film reads.
What Is Fair Play About?In Fair Play, when a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. headtopics.com
"Luke represents a certain generation of men caught between wanting to adhere to a modern, feminist society still having been raised on traditional ideas of masculinity," Domont explained in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar."To me, that intersection is where the conflict lies between men and women today.
This is a man who, unfortunately, when things do shift, doesn't know how to deal with it, so he pushes it down. And when he pushes it down, it starts to fester into a poison and comes out in really dark ways. What I really wanted to show in the script and through Alden's performance is the struggle—and there's pain there. headtopics.com
