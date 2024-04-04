New Musical Adaptation of 'The Outsiders' Opens on Broadway

Producer Angelina Jolie , Producer Vivienne Jolie-Pitt , Original film star Matt Dillon , Director Danya Tamor , Book Writer Adam Rapp pose with the cast and company backstage at the new musical based on the classic book" The Outsiders " on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 3, 2024 in New York City . Matt Dillon , a star of the 1983 classic film " The Outsiders ," dropped by the Broadway adaption of the movie which is currently in previews before opening night on April 11.

Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, Thomas C. Howell, and Tom Cruise pose on the set of the 1983 film"The Outsiders," directed by Francis Ford Coppola.Producer Angelina Jolie, Producer Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Original film star Matt Dillon, Director Danya Tamor, Book Writer Adam Rapp pose with the cast and company backstage at the new musical based on the classic book"The Outsiders" on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 3, 2024 in New York City

The Outsiders Broadway Musical Adaptation Angelina Jolie Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Matt Dillon Danya Tamor Adam Rapp Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre New York City Film Classic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 15, Inspired Her to Produce Broadway's The OutsidersAngelina Jolie explained that her daughter Vivienne, 15, is 'very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute' as a volunteer assistant on the new Broadway adaptation of 'The Outsiders.' Jolie is a lead producer on the production.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

New season, new Broadway shows: Here's what's taking center stage in 2024From movie revivals to new original musicals, here is what is taking center stage this spring on Broadway.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Eric Church on New Whiskey JYPSI Release, Upcoming Nashville Residency: ‘It Was Important to Us That We Could Be Creative’Eric Church and Outsiders Spirits releases its new Whiskey JYPSI Explorer Series.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

'The Heart of Rock and Roll' on Broadway gives new creative life to Huey LewisThe year was 1983 when Huey Lewis and the News found 'The Heart of Rock and Roll.' 40 years later, it's still beating, but this time on Broadway.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Ben Platt Announces Broadway Residency to Support New Album ‘Honeymind’The Broadway star seeks to bridge his musical theatre roots and folksy new sound with his forthcoming new album and residency. Get all the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »