New Music Releases and Interviews with JoJo Siwa and Kelsea Ballerini

Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla team up for their new track “Wanna Be.” Doja Cat dropped a deluxe edition of her album ‘ Scarlet ,’ titled ‘ Scarlet II: Claude Frollo.” Benson Boone ’s debut album is finally here. And more! We’re giving you an inside look at JoJo Siwa’s “ Karma ” release party and we sat down with the singer to talk all about her new musical era. Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the CMT Awards this weekend and we caught up with her ahead of the big day.
And more!New Music from Dojo Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and more, we take you inside Jojo Siwa’s “Karma” celebration and talk with her in studio. Kelsea Bellarini talks to us ahead of Sunday CMTs and we give you another country artists to watch.We’ve almost made it to the weekend. I’m Tetris Kelly from Billboard News. It’s Friday, April 5th, and we’ve got so much to get through. Let’s start with our Friday music guide
