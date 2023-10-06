New military bonus program haunted by old recruiting scandal that gave soldiers false criminal records

More than a dozen states are offering National Guard members bonuses to refer people to the service in an attempt to combat the military recruiting crisis. But critics say the new incentive programs look a lot like one that stuck hundreds of innocent soldiers and veterans with a false arrest record.

David Pytlik's friends convinced him to enlist through G-RAP in 2006. So when the Connecticut National Guard first proposed J.E.E.P., he immediately asked how it would be different. Now he's comfortable with the oversights in place.

