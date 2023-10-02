New Mexico's governor tests positive for COVID-19, reportedly for the 3rd time in 13 months

Her office said Monday that the Democratic lawmaker tested positive Sunday, but is experiencing minimal symptoms and will be working remotely throughout this week.The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Lujan Grisham previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022 and last November.

It’s unclear how she contracted coronavirus, but the governor was in Taiwan last month on a business and trade mission.