New Mexico Rejects Challenge to Clean Car Standards

The New Mexico Environment al Improvement Board voted 4-1 yesterday to reject a challenge to newly enacted clean car standards . Subsequently, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board voted unanimously to reject the challenge. These standards will bring more electric vehicles to the state and directly benefit New Mexicans.

According to the environmental, social justice, and business groups that make up the coalition, these benefits include lower transportation costs, cleaner air, and less extreme weather. The coalition made this comment: “The EIB’s decision to keep the clean cars standards on the road delivers a triple win for New Mexicans’ health, economy, and clean driving options. These standards are poised to slash harmful tailpipe pollution and save lives as they make New Mexico households, businesses, and economy less tethered to volatile and costly gasoline that damages our climate

