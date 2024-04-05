New Mexico Business Owner Raises Concerns Over Violent Crime Impact

A New Mexico business owner is sounding the alarm on how violent crime in his city is impacting customers and hurting his bottom line . 'It's almost two years in business… even then I struggle to pay bills,' Diaz Kitchen & Sushi Bar owner Manuel Diaz told 'Fox & Friends First' Thursday. 'The majority of my feedback is like for safety. They don't feel safe.' The downtown Albuquerque area has become a hotbed for violence in recent weeks – an unwelcome trend for businesses in the area.

PORTLAND CAFE OWNER WARNS CITY ISN'T EQUIPPED TO HELP ADDICTS AFTER OREGON NIXES DRUG DECRIMINALIZATION LAW Two teens are in custody following separate shooting incidents on Saturday night, one inside the Coronado Mall and one downtown. Last month, bodycam footage showed Alburquerque police officers pursuing a suspected shoplifter on horseback. 'After COVID, it's kind of tough for new business… the crime is pretty much in nighttime and mostly on the weekends with all the nightclub

