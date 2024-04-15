New Methods and Medications Give Patients Long, Healthy Lives

New methods and medications are giving patients long, healthy lives, whether for a single organ or more than one.It's been 40 years since Philadelphia's first heart transplant was performed at Temple University Hospital.

Still, when he developed the first signs in his 20s, Sal was in denial about the disease, having seen the years his father spent on dialysis before a kidney transplant."But it really reared its head once I had the heart attack," Sal says.Over time, his heart and kidneys gave out.Pantalone was so weak another hospital rejected him for a heart and kidney transplant.

"But my wife was not going to take no for an answer," Pantalone says. "She was calling around to hospitals, some pretty far away, some across the country."When Temple said yes to an evaluation, heart failure specialist Dr. Carly Fabrizio knew time was short.

Methods Medications Patients Long Lives Organ Transplant Heart Transplant Kidney Transplant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

eDNA methods give a real-time look at coral reef healthThe human gut is full of microbes. Some microbes can make people sick, while others are responsible for balancing gut health. But humans aren't the only species whose health depends on these microorganisms. Coral reef ecosystems rely on microorganisms to recycle organic matter and nutrients.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

eDNA methods give a real-time look at coral reef healthThe study underscores the crucial role of microbes in maintaining coral reef health, akin to the human gut microbiome. Hurricanes and disease outbreaks affect coral reef water microbial communities, leading to changes that may support further reef decline.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Biden will unveil his new plan to give student loan relief to many new borrowersPresident Joe Biden will announce his latest effort to broaden student loan relief next week for new categories of borrowers.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

How Visually Impaired Students Can 'Get a Feel for Eclipses'Nontraditional methods can give the visually impaired a feel for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

When Medications Collide: New Model Identifies Drugs That Shouldn’t Be Taken TogetherScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

FDA Issues New Alert on 'Risk of Serious Injuries' From Sleep MedicationsDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »