New McFarlane Toys Spawn Redeemer Glow Figure Drops As An Exclusive

The latest drop in McFarlane Toys' Spawn lineup is a glow-in-the-dark, Gold Label edition of Redeemer, which is now available to pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $29.99. In addition to the glow paint, The Redeemer includes two swords, wings, a base, an art card, and a stand.

You can also get the previously released, standard edition of Redeemer here on Amazon for $17.91 (28% off). Details on some additional recently released figures in McFarlane Toys' Spawn lineup can be found below.

The sixth wave of action figures from McFarlane Toys' Spawn lineup was revealed last month, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Reaper and Distruptor. McFarlane has also dropped the second wave of Spawn Page Punchers figures, which bundle a 3-inch figure of with a comic book. headtopics.com

While you're at it, make sure to check out the DC Multiverse The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Gold Label action figure that launched as an Entertainment Earth exclusive yesterday. Only 7400 figures will be sold, and it was still in stock here at EE at the time of writing.

Shop New McFarlane Toys Releases at Entertainment EarthSpawn Movie NewsTodd McFarlane has been developing a new Spawn film for many, many years now. It has been a long process and one that has seen many different developments. McFarlane had previously intended to direct the film, but realized he wouldn't be able to secure the budget necessary from a studio as a first-time director. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Available NowMcFarlane Toys has launched the DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman 2-pack.

Magnetic toys may be popular \u2014 but the magnets can 'rip through' child's intestinesTalk about a trouble magnet.

Engaging toys for kids of all agesChicago's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering News, Weather, Traffic and Sports for all of the greater Chicago Area.

Toys ‘R’ Us plans to open 24 stores in 2024, plus airport and cruise ship shopsThe toy retailer closed all its stores in 2018 but has slowly been making a comeback.

October Prime Day: Best Early Deals for 2023During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.

The Only Sites You Should Be Buying Sex Toys From, According to an Expert \u2014 & How to ChooseLong gone are the days of having to go to an adult boutique to buy sex toys \u2014 *so* many sex toy sites exist online! Not that there's any shame at all in shopping for things like vibrators, but some of us want a more private shopping experience. That's why if you ask practically anyone nowadays where to buy sex toys, 'online' is the go-to answer. The best sex toy sites deliver your goodies in discreet packaging, too, which is a bonus. So there's really no good reason not to take the wheel of your own self-pleasure journey, especially in...