New Matrix Film in the Works with Drew Goddard as Director

However, neither Lana Wachowski or Lilly Wachowski will be handling directing duties. That honor falls to Drew Goddard, who adapted, among others — you could say he knows his way around genre content. Lana Wachowski will be on board as an executive producer, so there will be some input from one of the franchise’s original creators. There’s no word as to what the film will be about, but Warner Bros.

says that Goddard came to the company with a “new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world.” Goddard added that the original films inspire him on a daily basis and that he is “beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories” in that world. Warner Bros. is also being cagey as to which, if any, cast members would be returning. The original trilogy featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving and Jada Pinkett Smith. Most of these actors returned for 2021’s, it received mixed reviews from both critics and audience

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



engadget / 🏆 276. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Matrix 5' Is in Development With Lana Wachowski, Drew GoddardDiego Peralta is a News Writer and a Features Writer for Collider. He has also written for several other outlets, including BuzzFeed News, Geeks of Color and Film Inquiry. When he&039;s not watching The Last Jedi again, he&039;s looking for the best burger in town and the next movie that will become a fixation for him.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Matrix Film in Development with Drew Goddard as Writer and DirectorWarner Bros. announces a new Matrix film with Drew Goddard as writer and director, marking the first film without the Wachowski sisters. The plot details are unknown, but it promises a fresh take on the franchise.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

‘The Matrix’ to Be Re-Reloaded With a New FilmmakerFilmmaker Drew Goddard will helm an upcoming 'Matrix' sequel.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

New Matrix Movie Announced From Cabin in the Woods DirectorThe Matrix is working on a new movie with Drew Goddard, the director behind The Cabin in the Woods.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Molly Goddard Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionMolly Goddard Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

NASA Innovation on Display at AAS Goddard Space Science SymposiumFrom the search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system to Earth science missions closer to home, NASA shared its goals for the next decades of

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »