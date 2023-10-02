New Maryland law lifts civil statute of limitations for all child sex abuse claims

A new law in Maryland that lifts the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits in child sexual abuse cases went into effect Sunday. In response, lawsuits representing more than 400 plaintiffs are being filed against the state over alleged child sex crimes that took place over decades in the state's juvenile justice system, an opportunity one plaintiff says felt empowering.

What should have been a time of reform led to a lifetime of trauma. She says that after she had been assaulted, she was unable to sleep out of fear that it might happen again. She says she reported the abuse to her mother who complained to the authorities, but no action was taken.

McLain, now 49, compared the feeling of filing her lawsuit to taking a weight off your shoulders."It's just like the bricks done dropped off," she said. Iskra runs the Institutional Abuse and Neglect team for her law firm, Bailey-Glasser, and is filing the lawsuits against the state of Maryland for child sex crimes committed throughout its juvenile justice system.

Read more:

CBSNews »

New Maryland law lifts civil statute of limitations for all child sex abuse claimsA new law in Maryland that lifts the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits in child sexual abuse cases went into effect Sunday. In response, lawsuits representing more than 400 plaintiffs are being filed against the state over alleged child sex crimes that took place over decades in the state's juvenile justice system. CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports.

Maryland governor’s office releases more details on new 30-year agreement with OriolesMaryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office released a few details Friday about the agreement with the Baltimore Orioles keeping the team in the city for at least 30 more years.

400 Arizona National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment ahead of potential government shutdownThose in the 158th Infantry Regiment gathered in Tempe with their families and loved ones for a send-off ceremony

400-pound stingray found in Long Island SoundThe creature, which was over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide, was hauled in by a survey crew from Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.

Michael Jordan Is Now Worth $3 Billion And Joins The Forbes 400Thanks to his sale of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA legend is in rare air—becoming the first professional athlete to rank among America’s 400 wealthiest people.

Bryce James to Visit Ohio State for Maryland Football GameBryce James, the younger son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend to attend the football game vs. Maryland.

A new law in Maryland that lifts the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits in child sexual abuse cases went into effect Sunday. In response, lawsuits representing more than 400 plaintiffs are being filed against the state over alleged child sex crimes that took place over decades in the state's juvenile justice system, an opportunity one plaintiff says felt empowering.

In most states, survivors have only until a few years after their 18th birthday to file a lawsuit. However, according to aMaryland is now the 10th state to eliminate the civil statute of limitations for all claims of child sexual abuse, allowing survivors to sue for damages at any time. This year,Claudia McLain was 13 years old when a judge decided she should be sent to the Charles H. Hickey school, a state-owned juvenile detention center in Baltimore, as punishment for stealing bikes and other minor offenses.

What should have been a time of reform led to a lifetime of trauma.

"I was in my room, it was night. The door opened, [and] your body clenched because you don't know what the f*** is going on. You['re] so shocked," McLain explained in an interview with CBS News."[A] short time later [the assaults] happened again, then again, then again."

She says that after she had been assaulted, she was unable to sleep out of fear that it might happen again. She says she reported the abuse to her mother who complained to the authorities, but no action was taken.

McLain says after there was no intervention, she became depressed and even attempted suicide."I'm just starting to come to terms with it about 10 years ago, to be honest."by the Department of Justice in 2004 that found the Hickey School, where McClain was sent, had"major constitutional deficiencies," numerous additional instances of physical and sexual abuse, and a lack of appropriate practices for hiring, training and supervising employees.

McLain, now 49, compared the feeling of filing her lawsuit to taking a weight off your shoulders."It's just like the bricks done dropped off," she said.

"We're finally seeing the law catch up to what trauma experts have been telling us for years," says McLain's attorney, Sharon Iskra."We can't expect children to come forward in the same manner, the same short time period that an adult would be able to come forward, they simply can't even process what has happened to them and within sufficient time."

Iskra runs the Institutional Abuse and Neglect team for her law firm, Bailey-Glasser, and is filing the lawsuits against the state of Maryland for child sex crimes committed throughout its juvenile justice system.

She says her office has received an increase in phone calls and applications since the bill was signed this past April.

"I have had people break down on the phone with me. Sometimes we break down together, and they say, finally, someone believes me," Iskra said.

In suing the state, Iskra says they are addressing the authority that put the perpetrators in charge. She argues,"Shouldn't we hold the state responsible? And the people who read these reports, they could fix it. And I don't know why they didn't." saying,"If the General Assembly chooses to provide victims of child sexual abuse an expanded chance for justice, I can in good faith defend the legislation should it be challenged in court."

In response to the lawsuits filed, the Maryland Attorney General's office said in a statement to CBS News that it"cannot comment due to pending litigation."

Lawmakers who worked to pass this legislation faced an uphill battle. C.T. Wilson, a member of the Maryland State House, introduced bills on this issue six times over the course of nearly a decade before it eventually passed. For Wilson, this issue was personal, sharing with colleagues in the legislature his own experience of surviving sexual abuse as a child after being adopted out of foster care.

"It stops the institutions because, you know, they are ran on money; there was no risk of a lawsuit because there was a civil statute of limitations, and by the time they would bring it forward, it would be an old moot case," Wilson explained."But now we can stop these predators in their tracks."

When the bill was finally signed into law, Wilson was standing behind Governor Wes Moore, and said,"This bill will not undo years of suffering, but maybe it will give us hope."

McLain, whose lawsuit was filed the same day the law went into effect, credits legislators like Wilson for the opportunity for justice."Without them, we still be sitting in silence," she said."I feel like I'm not only freeing me, I'm freeing people that may be there right now, the past and the future."