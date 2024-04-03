New Malware Vultur Exploits Legitimate Software Products

When it was first discovered three years ago, Vultur abused legitimate software products to gain remote access to infected devices. It relied on a dropper (helper program to install malware on a device) called Brunhilda. Brunhilda has previously been used in many Google Play apps to spread malware. The more powerful version of Vulture isn't being distributed through the Google Play Store. It uses Android’s Accessibility Services for more advanced remote control capabilities.

The cybercriminals behind the malware are using a social engineering technique to get people to install it. The victim gets an SMS message that asks them to call a number if they didn't initiate a transaction involving a lot of money. That's just a ploy to create a fall sense of urgency as in reality, there wasn't any transaction to begin wit

