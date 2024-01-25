New Lithium Battery Charges in Under Five Minutes, Alleviating Range Anxiety

Engineers have created a new lithium battery that can charge in under five minutes -- faster than any such battery on the market -- while maintaining stable performance over extended cycles of charging and discharging. Cornell University engineers have created a new lithium battery that can charge in under five minutes -- faster than any such battery on the market -- while maintaining stable performance over extended cycles of charging and discharging.

The breakthrough could alleviate"range anxiety" among drivers who worry electric vehicles cannot travel long distances without a time-consuming recharge. "Range anxiety is a greater barrier to electrification in transportation than any of the other barriers, like cost and capability of batteries, and we have identified a pathway to eliminate it using rational electrode designs," said Lynden Archer, professor of engineering and dean of Cornell's College of Engineering, who oversaw the project."If you can charge an EV battery in five minutes, I mean, gosh, you don't need to have a battery that's big enough for a 300-mile rang





ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.